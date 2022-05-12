Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Moderna CFO leaves just days after starting the job

Biotechnology
12 May 2022

US messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines specialist Moderna yesterday announced that its recently appointed chief financial officer, Jorge Gomez, has departed the company, effective immediately.

The announcement follows the May 10 public disclosure by Mr Gomez's former employer, Dentsply Sirona, of an ongoing internal investigation into certain matters, including financial reporting.

Moderna's recently retired CFA, David Meline, will continue in his role as of May 11 while Moderna reopens its search for a new CFO.

After just three days into the job, Mr Gomez will take with him one year’s salary of $700,000, but will not be eligible for his signing-on bonus, according to media reports.

