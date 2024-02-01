Monday 29 September 2025

BRIEF—New chief executive at Maxion Therapeutics

1 February 2024

Cambridge, UK-based Maxion Therapeutics has appointed Arndt Schottelius as chief executive, part of what the company said was a “planned succession process.”

Current CEO and co-founder John McCafferty will become chief technology officer of the antibody specialist, which has raised $16 million in initial funding.

The company is working on a novel technology, known as KnotBody, which is designed to generate potent, selective, and long-acting antibody-like drugs.

Prior to joining Maxion, Dr Schottelius was chief scientific officer at Affimed and has also held executive leadership roles at Kymab, MorphoSys and Genentech.

Dr Schottelius said: “Maxion’s truly revolutionary technology has the unique opportunity to deliver first-in-class and best-in-class protein therapeutics to treat ion channel and GPCR-driven diseases.”​

