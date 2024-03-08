BRIEF—New UCB and Samsung Biologics deal

Belgian drugmaker UCB and South Korean contract development and manufacturing organization Samsung Biologics have signed a new drug substance manufacturing deal worth 382 billion Korean won ($288 million).

The agreement, which runs until 2030, is the third between the companies, expanding on a $41.65 million contract signed in 2017.

Among the drugs that Samsung Biologics will manufacture for UCB is an anti-Tau candidate to treat progressive supranuclear palsy, which is in early-stage testing.