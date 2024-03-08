Monday 29 September 2025

BRIEF—New UCB and Samsung Biologics deal

Biotechnology
8 March 2024

Belgian drugmaker UCB and South Korean contract development and manufacturing organization Samsung Biologics have signed a new drug substance manufacturing deal worth 382 billion Korean won ($288 million).

The agreement, which runs until 2030, is the third between the companies, expanding on a $41.65 million contract signed in 2017.

Among the drugs that Samsung Biologics will manufacture for UCB is an anti-Tau candidate to treat progressive supranuclear palsy, which is in early-stage testing.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Praxis Precision enters epilepsy research deal with UCB
14 December 2022
Biotechnology
PDC*line Pharma inks collaboration with LG Chem
20 March 2019
Biotechnology
South Korea seeks to add COVID-19 vaccines to its biopharmaceutical armory
18 August 2021
Biotechnology
UCB expanding gene therapy facilities with 200 million-euro investment
8 March 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Dewpoint is a biotech company pioneering the application of biomolecular condensate biology – the science studying the organization of biomolecules within membrane-less compartments – towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze