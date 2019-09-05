BRIEF—NHS' rapid adoption of cell and gene therapies will boost availability of innovative therapies, says BIA

The UK BioIndustry Association (BIA) has welcomed the announcement that the National Health Service (NHS) will be providing cell and gene therapies to treat patients with inherited retinal dystrophies.

BIA chief executive Steve Bates said: “This announcement shows that the NHS is consistently supporting the rapid adoption of cell and gene therapies.

“The UK is at the forefront of advanced therapies, the UK life sciences sector has the ability to invent, trial, develop, manufacture and market next generation medicines and therapies, at pace.

“UK patients are starting to see the benefit of years of research and development by innovative companies and industry will welcome this rapid adoption, which now shows a clear, consistent approach to getting life changing therapies to patients.”

The BIA recently launched a joint report with the Alliance of Regenerative Medicines (ARM) which showed that the UK is a leading source of innovation and development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) in Europe.

Key finding from the report showed:

Financings for ATMP companies grew 66% from £473 million to £785 million ($957 million) at current exchange rates) between 2017 and 2018 and stand at £347 million for 2019 year to date

More than 70 ATMP developers are active in the UK, including 56 headquartered in the country

93 ATMP clinical trials are ongoing in the UK, including 27 sponsored by UK companies

