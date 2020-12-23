Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Novadip gains RPD priority designation for NVD-003

Biotechnology
23 December 2020

Belgium’s privately-held biotech Novadip Biosciences today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation and Orphan Drug designation for NVD‑003, a cell therapy for the treatment of congenital pseudarthrosis of the tibia (CPT), a rare but serious and debilitating condition, that primarily affects children with devastating consequences.

The company also noted that the Walloon Region government is providing 9.4 million euros ($11.4 million) of non-dilutive funding to support two programs: the next stages of development of NVD-003, the autologous program, for 5.7 million euros and 3.7 million euros to develop the allogenic program NVD-X3.

Novadip is a clinical-stage company developing treatments to regenerate impaired tissues in patients with significant unmet medical needs.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze