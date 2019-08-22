Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Oncorus raises $79.5 million in series B round

Biotechnology
22 August 2019

Cambridge, USA-based Oncorus has raised $79.5 million in a series B financing round. The oncolytic virus specialist received money from Cowen Healthcare Investments and Perceptive Advisors, among others.

Chief executive Ted Ashburn said: “We intend to use the proceeds from this oversubscribed financing to support our advancement of novel, proprietary intratumoral and intravenous approaches with the goal of addressing severe unmet medical needs in oncology.”

The firm says it will advance its lead candidate, ONCR-177, into the clinic in early 2020. The candidate is being developed for multiple solid tumor indications.



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze