Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Passage Bio appoints new CMO

Biotechnology
23 September 2019

Genetic medicines specialist Passage Bio has appointed Gary Romano as chief medical officer and Edgar Cale as general counsel.

Dr Romano joins Passage Bio from Janssen R&D, where he served as head of clinical development for neurodegenerative disease and the deputy leader of the neurodegenerative disease therapeutic area.

Interim chief executive Stephen Squinto said: “Gary and Chip bring deep industry knowledge and drug development expertise that will be pivotal to Passage’s success as we move our lead programs into the clinic over the coming year.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—Sumitomo Dainippon to open regenerative meds/cell therapy business in San Diego
8 May 2019
Biotechnology
Vittoria Bio appoints seasoned biotech leader as COO
16 April 2024
Biotechnology
Red-faced bluebird discloses accounting errors
27 March 2024
Biotechnology
Century’s triple-dose of news a ‘transformative milestone’
11 April 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze