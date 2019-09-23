BRIEF—Passage Bio appoints new CMO

Genetic medicines specialist Passage Bio has appointed Gary Romano as chief medical officer and Edgar Cale as general counsel.

Dr Romano joins Passage Bio from Janssen R&D, where he served as head of clinical development for neurodegenerative disease and the deputy leader of the neurodegenerative disease therapeutic area.

Interim chief executive Stephen Squinto said: “Gary and Chip bring deep industry knowledge and drug development expertise that will be pivotal to Passage’s success as we move our lead programs into the clinic over the coming year.”