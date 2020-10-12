Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Rare pediatric disease and orphan drug designations for retinoblastoma candidate

Biotechnology
12 October 2020

Privately-held UK-based company Oxular has announced that it has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for OXU-003, the firm’s proprietary drug in development for the treatment of retinoblastoma.

This rare form of eye cancer usually develops in early childhood, typically before the age of five. It is often curable when diagnosed early. However, if it is not treated promptly, this cancer can spread beyond the eye to other parts of the body. This advanced form of retinoblastoma can be life-threatening.

OXU-003 has been shown to be effective as a stand-alone therapy in pre-clinical models and is complementary with other agents currently used to treat retinoblastoma. The company expects the drug to enter human clinical trials and generate data within the next two years.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze