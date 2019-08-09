Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Santhera CFO Christoph Rentsch to step down

Biotechnology
9 August 2019

Christoph Rentsch, chief financial officer of Swiss biotech Santhera Pharmaceuticals, is to step down by the end of the year.

Mr Rentsch wishes to pursue opportunities outside the company, Santhera announced, and a search for his successor has begun.

Elmar Schnee, chairman of Santhera, said: “Christoph has been a key member of the executive management team over the past four years and has been instrumental in successfully delivering concepts and resources for the strategic diversification of the company’s pipeline during that period.”

