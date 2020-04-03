BRIEF—Seneca Biopharma completes new China stem cell facility

US biotech Seneca Biopharma today announced the completion of its new cell manufacturing facility in Suzhou, China, with the news sending the firm’s shares 14.64% higher to $0.69 by late morning Nasdaq trading.

The facility will be used to manufacture NSI-566, the company's lead stem cell therapy, for clinical trials within China, including a non-GCP compliant Phase II trial currently underway for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke at the BaYi Brain Hospital in Beijing. Stroke is the leading cause of death and disability in China.

"Completion of our new facility in Suzhou is a key milestone in Seneca's product development strategy," said Dr Ken Carter, executive chairman of Seneca, adding: "This facility will allow us to manufacture cells to support our current and future clinical trials in China."