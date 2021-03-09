Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Senior appointments at Enara Bio

Biotechnology
9 March 2021

UK-based biotech Enara Bio has announced new appointments to its senior research team, bringing specialized expertise and leadership in immunotherapy.

The firm has appointed Mark Creighton-Gutteridge as VP and head of research. Dr Creighton-Gutteridge was formerly senior director, head of biology, oncology cell therapy R&D at GlaxoSmithKline.

In addition, Rachel Abbott has been appointed as head of TCR pipeline and Dark Antigen research, joining the company from Adaptimmune, where she was head of pipeline cell biology.

Enara is working on proprietary T-cell receptor and “Dark Antigen” platforms, with the goal of developing targeted cancer immunotherapies.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Hunt for novel biologics leads AstraZeneca to deal with Nona
23 May 2024
Biotechnology
F-star and Christian Doppler Lab in new collaboration
14 July 2016
Biotechnology
Cell Medica names new CSO
18 September 2017
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca extends cell therapy interests with new licensing deal
11 December 2023


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze