BRIEF—Sobi appoints new head of R&D

18 August 2020

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (also known as Sobi) announced today that Ravi Rao has been appointed head of research and development (R&D), as Milan Zdravkovic leaves for new opportunities outside the company.

Mr Rao will start at Sobi on September 1, 2020 and will be part of the management team.

Mr Rao joins Sobi from Aeglea Biotherapeutics, where he was chief medical officer.

His previous experience includes roles at GlaxoSmithKline, where he was vice president global medical head, immunology and specialty medicine franchise as well as VP and medicine development leader in immuno-inflammation R&D.

Prior to that, he was group medical director, immunology clinical development at Roche Pharmaceuticals.

