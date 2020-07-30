BRIEF—Spring Bank and F-star to merge

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and F-star Therapeutics have agreed to merge, and will begin operating under the name F-star Therapeutics.

The new firm will boast an immuno-oncology pipeline of multiple tetravalent bispecific antibody programs, as well as SB 11285, a STING (STimulator of INterferon Gene) agonist in Phase I/II development.

Spring Bank stockholders will receive two separate contingent value rights related to the firm’s STING agonist and STING antagonist programs.

Chief executive Martin Driscoll said: “After an extensive and thorough review of Spring Bank’s strategic options following the termination of our Phase IIb hepatitis B development program earlier this year, we are thrilled to announce a proposed combination with F-star Therapeutics.”