Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Taiho Oncology names VP business development

Biotechnology
15 July 2020

As Taiho Oncology, a US subsidiary of Japan’s Taiho Pharmaceutical, continues to add early- and late-stage assets to its expanding oncology portfolio, the company today announced the hiring of Dr Stephen Yoder, as vice president, business development, effective June 15, 2020.

In this newly created role, Dr Yoder will be responsible for leading Taiho Oncology's search, evaluation and due diligence activities for in-licensing and acquisition of pipeline and marketed oncology products, reporting to Taiho Oncology's senior VP and chief medical officer, Dr Martin Birkhofer.

Dr Yoder joins Taiho Oncology from Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he most recently served as head of the company's hematology and cell therapy search and evaluation team in Business Development.

Prior to Bristol-Myers Squibb, Dr Yoder was head of search and evaluation at Celgene, which the US pharma major acquired this year.

