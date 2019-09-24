BRIEF—Talem Therapeutics inks LOI with AgonOx Pharma on immuno-oncology

Canada’s ImmunoPrecise Antibodies says its wholly-owned subsidiary Talem Therapeutics, has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) to form a Joint Venture as it partners in the continued development of antibody therapeutics to target T cell mediated anti-tumor activity, with AgonOx Pharma, a US clinical-stage biotech company. AgonOx specializes in identifying and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics.

AgonOx' approach to target discovery begins with genomic and proteomic analyses of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes isolated from human tumor biopsies. Candidates are further validated in the laboratory by utilizing an array of in vitro and in vivo systems. The partnership with Talem is addressing targets involved in T cell mediated anti-cancer activity, with therapeutics that, in preliminary, in vivo-validated animal models of established tumors, have demonstrated significant tumor reduction.

This partnership will advance two of AgonOx' top 10 candidates to emerge from its translational science platform focused on modulation of the tumor microenvironment and, if commercialized, may result in approximately $720 million comprised of licensing fees, as well as development and commercial milestones in addition to royalties on worldwide sales.