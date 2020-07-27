Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—UK's Biomedical Catalyst relaunched

Biotechnology
27 July 2020

Innovative biotech companies will be able to apply for access to a share of £30 million ($39 million) in grant funding through the UK’s relaunched Biomedical Catalyst.

The relaunch follows campaigning from the BioIndustry Association (BIA) for the funding competition, which is proven to leverage more than £4 of private investment for every £1 of public money invested.

Steve Bates, chief executive of BIA, said: “The Biomedical Catalyst has provided entrepreneurs and SMEs access to crucial capital to grow and scale, and its light bureaucracy approach means innovators can focus on business development, not red tape.

“COVID-19 has thrown the importance of a vibrant and strong UK life sciences sector into sharp focus. The Biomedical Catalyst is a key part of the government’s efforts to ensure the UK is resilient to future threats to public health, as well as supporting the development of new life-changing medical treatments, diagnostics and devices, and building an innovation-led economy for our future prosperity.”

The Biomedical Catalyst has been a leading campaign focus of the BIA for more than a decade and since its launch in 2012, has been used by many BIA member companies to build British life science companies.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
SkyePharma sees year-end cash ahead of estimates
27 November 2015
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Darrin Disley-led Mogrify extends Series A financing to $46 million
2 October 2023
Biotechnology
Investors to give £27 million to George Health to tackle diseases
10 March 2020
Biotechnology
BRIEF—OMass Therapeutics raises £14 million in series A round
21 November 2018


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze