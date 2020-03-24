Tuesday 26 November 2024

BRIEF—Urovant Sciences appoints new CEO

Biotechnology
24 March 2020

Swiss firm Urovant Sciences has appointed Jim Robinson as chief executive, replacing the firm’s founding CEO Keith Katkin, who will become an advisor.

Mr Robinson joins Urovant from Paragon Biosciences, where he served as president and chief operating officer. He was also chief operating officer at Alkermes, and held senior roles at other firms including Tokyo–based Astellas Pharma.

Mr Katkin said: “With our vibegron new drug application on file with the FDA and the strong financial support of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, now is the perfect time to transition the leadership of Urovant to Jim Robinson.”



