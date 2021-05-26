Call for advanced therapies to be exempt from EU GMO legislation

The European Commission (EC) should exempt advanced therapies from Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) legislation, which hurts Europe’s ability to attract clinical trials and delays patient access to transformative medicines.

So says the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), and the European Association of Bioindustries (EuropaBio) in a paper published online in the journal Human Gene Therapy.

'Unintended consequence' of initial GMO legislation