Cancer charity to help Hummingbird's antibody to take flight

Biotechnology
8 August 2019
hummingbird_bioscience_large

The world’s leading cancer charity has teamed up with Singapore-based Hummingbird Bioscience to develop the company’s anti-HER3 antibody drug, HMBD-001.

This candidate, a potential treatment for people with HER3-driven cancer, was brought to the Cancer Research UK program through its Clinical Development Partnerships scheme, having been discovered by Hummingbird.

Under the terms of the newly-announced partnership, Cancer Research UK’s Centre for Drug Development will fund the program, manufacture the clinical grade antibody and conduct a Phase I clinical trial to evaluate drug safety, toxicity and efficacy.

