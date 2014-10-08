Sunday 24 November 2024

Cardio3 Biosciences gains preferred access to all Mayo Clinic regenerative medicine portfolio

Biotechnology
8 October 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

Belgium biotech firm Cardio3 BioSciences (Euronext Brussels: CARD), says it has signed a preferred access agreement with the USA’s Mayo Clinic.

Under this accord, Mayo grants Cardio3 BioSciences preferred access to technologies developed in the Mayo Clinic Center for Regenerative Medicine, as well as select other Mayo technologies. This agreement is an expansion of a long-standing collaboration, which led to the development of C-Cure; Cardio3 BioSciences’ product candidate now in advanced clinical trial testing (Phase III); an innovative cell therapy based on the discovery of the cardiopoiesis platform by the team of Andre Terzic, at Mayo Clinic.

Mayo Clinic has identified regenerative medicine as a strategic priority and launched the Mayo Clinic Center for Regenerative Medicine, led by Dr A Terzic. The center is designed to discover, translate, and apply regenerative technologies across medical and surgical specialties.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze