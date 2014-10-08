Cardio3 Biosciences gains preferred access to all Mayo Clinic regenerative medicine portfolio

Belgium biotech firm Cardio3 BioSciences (Euronext Brussels: CARD), says it has signed a preferred access agreement with the USA’s Mayo Clinic.

Under this accord, Mayo grants Cardio3 BioSciences preferred access to technologies developed in the Mayo Clinic Center for Regenerative Medicine, as well as select other Mayo technologies. This agreement is an expansion of a long-standing collaboration, which led to the development of C-Cure; Cardio3 BioSciences’ product candidate now in advanced clinical trial testing (Phase III); an innovative cell therapy based on the discovery of the cardiopoiesis platform by the team of Andre Terzic, at Mayo Clinic.

Mayo Clinic has identified regenerative medicine as a strategic priority and launched the Mayo Clinic Center for Regenerative Medicine, led by Dr A Terzic. The center is designed to discover, translate, and apply regenerative technologies across medical and surgical specialties.