Castle Creek Pharma to acquire Fibrocell

Castle Creek Pharmaceutical has reached an agreement to acquire Fibrocell Science (Nasdaq: FCSC), a cell and gene therapy company focused on transformational autologous cell-based therapies for skin and connective tissue diseases.

With the resources Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals, a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare, serious or debilitating dermatologic conditions, Fibrocell's gene therapy platform can be advanced into additional areas of high, unmet need with the potential to develop multiple, promising new therapies.

$63.3 million transaction