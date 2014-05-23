Celgene announce organizational changes to leadership team

US biotech company Celgene Corp (Nasdaq: CELG) has announced organizational changes to its leadership team, effective August 1, 2014.

Mark Alles has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). As President and COO, Mr Alles will focus on enhancing Celgene's operations and continue to drive functional capabilities. Mr Alles is transitioning from his current role as Head of Hematology & Oncology franchise having previously held multiple positions of increasing responsibility over his ten years at Celgene.

Jacqualyn Fouse has been promoted to President Hematology & Oncology. During Ms Fouse’s four years as Celgene's CFO she led the formulation of the business and financial strategies, in addition to ensuring the achievement of important corporate milestones.