Chi-Med lines up next two candidates for regulatory filings

Hotly-tipped Hong Kong-based biotech Hutchison China MediTech (AIM: HCM), mostly known as Chi-Med, has said it expects to file for a new cancer drug this year, the second after its approved therapy Elunate (fruquintinib).
Chi-Med launched Elunate in 2018, in collaboration with Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), to treat certain people with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) that have been previously treated with chemotherapy.
Given that there is a high level of competition for VEGF blockers in China, with five other small molecules on the market, it is thought that the firm’s other late-stage candidates could have more of an impact than Elunate.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze