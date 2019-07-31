Chi-Med lines up next two candidates for regulatory filings

Hotly-tipped Hong Kong-based biotech Hutchison China MediTech (AIM: HCM), mostly known as Chi-Med, has said it expects to file for a new cancer drug this year, the second after its approved therapy Elunate (fruquintinib).

Chi-Med launched Elunate in 2018, in collaboration with Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), to treat certain people with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) that have been previously treated with chemotherapy.

Given that there is a high level of competition for VEGF blockers in China, with five other small molecules on the market, it is thought that the firm’s other late-stage candidates could have more of an impact than Elunate.