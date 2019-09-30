Tuesday 5 August 2025

Chi-Med presents positive surufatinib China Phase III data at ESMO

Biotechnology
30 September 2019
chi-medbig

Hutchison China MediTech (Nasdaq: HCM), also known as Chi-Med, has presented the results of the Phase III study of surufatinib in advanced neuroendocrine tumors – extra-pancreatic (SANET-ep) at the 2019 ESMO congress, which met the pre-defined primary endpoint of progression free survival (PFS) early.

Patients treated with surufatinib were 67% less likely to see their disease progress or die as compared to patients on placebo control, assessed by local investigators, said Chi-Med, whose shares were up 2.6% to 305.00 pence in early trading this morning.

Chi-Med is holding an investor conference call and webcast on Monday, September 30, to review the SANET-ep data. In addition, safety and tolerability data presented from an ongoing US Phase Ib study of surufatinib in pancreatic NET patients who are refractory to Sutent (sunitinib)  and Afinitor (everolimus) will also be discussed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Surufatinib Phase III SANET-ep study stopped early on meeting endpoints
14 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
Rival targeted therapies take aim at bladder cancer
4 October 2019
Biotechnology
China's regulator accepts surufatinib NDA in non-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors
11 November 2019
Biotechnology
Chi-Med's surufatinib now meets pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors endpoint
20 January 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Shareholders give Pfizer’s strong quarter the nod of approval
Pharmaceutical
Shareholders give Pfizer’s strong quarter the nod of approval
5 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vertex’s strong quarter unable to undo pain from VX-993 woes
5 August 2025
Generics
Russia experiencing sales boom for Ozempic and its analogues
5 August 2025
Biotechnology
MetaVia seeks Syntekabio help to explore additional DA-1241 indications
5 August 2025
Biotechnology
Sumitomo files iPS cell therapy for Parkinson’s approval in Japan
5 August 2025
Biotechnology
Promise of gamma delta bispecific antibodies prompts XOMA acquisition
5 August 2025
Biotechnology
Nanoscope’s MCO-010 holds potential to become new treatment option for retinitis
5 August 2025

Company Spotlight

Allogene Therapeutics
A clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T) products for cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

MetaVia seeks Syntekabio help to explore additional DA-1241 indications
5 August 2025
Sumitomo files iPS cell therapy for Parkinson’s approval in Japan
5 August 2025
Promise of gamma delta bispecific antibodies prompts XOMA acquisition
5 August 2025
Nanoscope’s MCO-010 holds potential to become new treatment option for retinitis
5 August 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze