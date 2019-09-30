Chi-Med presents positive surufatinib China Phase III data at ESMO

Hutchison China MediTech (Nasdaq: HCM), also known as Chi-Med, has presented the results of the Phase III study of surufatinib in advanced neuroendocrine tumors – extra-pancreatic (SANET-ep) at the 2019 ESMO congress, which met the pre-defined primary endpoint of progression free survival (PFS) early.
Patients treated with surufatinib were 67% less likely to see their disease progress or die as compared to patients on placebo control, assessed by local investigators, said Chi-Med, whose shares were up 2.6% to 305.00 pence in early trading this morning.
Chi-Med is holding an investor conference call and webcast on Monday, September 30, to review the SANET-ep data. In addition, safety and tolerability data presented from an ongoing US Phase Ib study of surufatinib in pancreatic NET patients who are refractory to Sutent (sunitinib) and Afinitor (everolimus) will also be discussed.
