China NMPA conditional nod for pamiparib in ovarian cancer

8 May 2021
The PARP inhibitor pamiparib has received conditional approval from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of patients with germline BRC (gBRCA) mutation-associated recurrent advanced ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who have been treated with two or more lines of chemotherapy, said the drug’s developer, Chinese biotech BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE).

The new drug application was previously granted priority review by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) in July 2020. BeiGene says it is preparing to launch pamiparib this month.

In August 2018, the NMPA approved AstraZeneca's (LSE: AZN) Lynparza (olaparib) for the maintenance treatment of recurrent platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer, making it the first targeted therapy approved for the indication in China.

