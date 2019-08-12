Saturday 23 November 2024

Circassia appoints industry veteran as COO

Biotechnology
12 August 2019
circassia_big

UK biotech Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LSE: CIR) today announced the appointment of Jonathan Emms to the newly-created role of chief operating officer (COO).

As COO he will further strengthen Circassia’s commercial focus and lead the company’s global commercial strategy and operational management. He will also join the company’s Board as an Executive Director when he joins Circassia on 2 September 2019.

At the same time Circassia’s senior vice president of R&D, Dr Rod Hafner, will step down from the board after 11 years as a Director, reflecting the company’s commercial focus now the approval process for Duaklir (formoterol fumarate dihydrate/aclidinium bromide) and Tudorza (aclidinium bromide inhalation powder] supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) are complete. He will remain a key member of Circassia’s senior management team and will continue in his role leading the Circassia’s business development, supply chain, medical affairs, regulatory and quality activities.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Circassia makes massive gains on FDA's Duaklir approval
1 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
Circassia to acquire US and Chinese rights to AirNOvent in $32.5 million deal
24 January 2019
Biotechnology
Circassia to take up full US rights on Tudorza
11 December 2018


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze