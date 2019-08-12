Circassia appoints industry veteran as COO

UK biotech Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LSE: CIR) today announced the appointment of Jonathan Emms to the newly-created role of chief operating officer (COO).

As COO he will further strengthen Circassia’s commercial focus and lead the company’s global commercial strategy and operational management. He will also join the company’s Board as an Executive Director when he joins Circassia on 2 September 2019.

At the same time Circassia’s senior vice president of R&D, Dr Rod Hafner, will step down from the board after 11 years as a Director, reflecting the company’s commercial focus now the approval process for Duaklir (formoterol fumarate dihydrate/aclidinium bromide) and Tudorza (aclidinium bromide inhalation powder] supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) are complete. He will remain a key member of Circassia’s senior management team and will continue in his role leading the Circassia’s business development, supply chain, medical affairs, regulatory and quality activities.