Clinical trial with FX06 for COVID-19 starts in France

Biotechnology
19 November 2020
Clinical-stage Austrian biopharmaceutical company F4 Pharma developing FX06, an anti-inflammatory therapeutic that has shown to improve vascular integrity, announces today the inclusion of the first patient with severe COVID-19 in a study named FX-COVID.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled FX-COVID trial which is conducted by AP-HP (Assistance Publique –Hopitaux de Paris) in France, is set up to confirm the efficacy and safety of FX06 in hospitalized patients receiving mechanical ventilation. The goal is to show that FX06 infusion - on top of optimal medical treatment - is reducing the extracellular lung water index and is leading to improved respiratory parameters.

By reducing pulmonary vascular hyperpermeability, FX06 is supposed to lead to improved lung function and reduced time of mechanical ventilation. The study will include four intensive care units and is sponsored by AP-HP, the University hospital trust operating in Paris and its surroundings, being the largest hospital system in Europe.

Biotechnology
BRIEF—Inotrem's COVID-19 trial declared French 'National Priority Research'
27 December 2020


