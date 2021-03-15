Clinigen and Amgen agree multi-product distribution deal

UK-based Clinigen Group (AIM: CLIN) has signed a distribution agreement with Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) to supply part of its product portfolio to multiple countries across Africa and Asia.
Clinigen, a global pharmaceutical products and services company, has in recent years pursued a strategy of acquiring global rights to certain assets targeted for their potential to be renewed and have access broadened.
Under the terms of the distribution agreement, Clinigen will provide healthcare professionals in certain territories with access to medicines which are not currently on the market.
