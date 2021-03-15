Sunday 24 November 2024

Clinigen and Amgen agree multi-product distribution deal

Biotechnology
15 March 2021
clinigen-big

UK-based Clinigen Group (AIM: CLIN) has signed a distribution agreement with Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) to supply part of its product portfolio to multiple countries across Africa and Asia.

Clinigen, a global pharmaceutical products and services company, has in recent years pursued a strategy of acquiring global rights to certain assets targeted for their potential to be renewed and have access broadened.

Under the terms of the distribution agreement, Clinigen will provide healthcare professionals in certain territories with access to medicines which are not currently on the market.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—Clinigen agrees deal for Viltepso managed access program with Nippon Shinyaku
29 November 2021
Pharmaceutical
Clinigen to be acquired by Triton Funds
8 December 2021
Pharmaceutical
Clinigen gains rights to GC Pharma's Hunterase for Japan
4 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
Clinigen extends agreement to provide on-demand service to Accord
10 January 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze