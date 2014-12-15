Co-founder Joost Holthuis replaces founder as chief executive amid $7 million financing round

The co-founder of Dutch nanomedicine company Cristal Therapeutics, Joost Holthuis, has succeeded its founder Cristianne Rijcken as chief executive of the company.

He has extensive experience in the biotech field and founded OctoPlus, as well as serving on the boards of various startups and being a venture partner at biotech venture capital investor BioGeneration, also in the Netherlands.

Dr Rijcken has been chief executive since the company’s incorporation in 2011, and will become chief scientific officer.