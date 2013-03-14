Sunday 24 November 2024

Consultation opens for Australian code of best practice for life science companies

Biotechnology
14 March 2013

Trade group AusBiotech and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with the support of the Victorian Government, have been working with a reference group of 11 industry experts to review the “Code of Best Practice for Reporting by Life Sciences Companies” and the revised Code is now open for comment.

The Code encourages listed life science companies to adopt high, consistent standards of communication and market disclosure, to promote investor confidence. The Code was first published in September 2005 as a joint initiative of AusBiotech and the ASX, originally developed by a large group of industry and investor experts, led by Mike Hirshorn and Eddie Grieve (ASX).

The finalized revised Code (Edition 2) is to be launched in May 2013, and will be distributed to Victorian biotechnology companies and located on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and AusBiotech web sites. The objectives of the Code are:

