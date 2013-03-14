Consultation opens for Australian code of best practice for life science companies

Trade group AusBiotech and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with the support of the Victorian Government, have been working with a reference group of 11 industry experts to review the “Code of Best Practice for Reporting by Life Sciences Companies” and the revised Code is now open for comment.
The Code encourages listed life science companies to adopt high, consistent standards of communication and market disclosure, to promote investor confidence. The Code was first published in September 2005 as a joint initiative of AusBiotech and the ASX, originally developed by a large group of industry and investor experts, led by Mike Hirshorn and Eddie Grieve (ASX).
The finalized revised Code (Edition 2) is to be launched in May 2013, and will be distributed to Victorian biotechnology companies and located on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and AusBiotech web sites. The objectives of the Code are:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze