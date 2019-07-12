Crizotinib and palbociclib combo could overcome treatment resistance

Scientists discovered that when the breast cancer drug palbociclib was combined with the lung cancer drug crizotinib, the two-drug combination was significantly more effective against cancer cells in the laboratory than either drug used on its own.
Palbociclib, marketed by US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) as Ibrance, has been described as one of the biggest advances in women with advanced breast cancer for two decades – so the prospect of being able to make the treatment even more effective is exciting.
The new findings also suggest that the combination approach could broaden the clinical use of palbociclib – and other drugs that work in the same way – beyond breast cancer to include many other tumor types as well.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze