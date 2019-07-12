Saturday 23 November 2024

Crizotinib and palbociclib combo could overcome treatment resistance

12 July 2019
Scientists discovered that when the breast cancer drug palbociclib was combined with the lung cancer drug crizotinib, the two-drug combination was significantly more effective against cancer cells in the laboratory than either drug used on its own.

Palbociclib, marketed by US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) as Ibrance, has been described as one of the biggest advances in women with advanced breast cancer for two decades – so the prospect of being able to make the treatment even more effective is exciting.

The new findings also suggest that the combination approach could broaden the clinical use of palbociclib – and other drugs that work in the same way – beyond breast cancer to include many other tumor types as well.

