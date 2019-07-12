Crizotinib and palbociclib combo could overcome treatment resistance

Scientists discovered that when the breast cancer drug palbociclib was combined with the lung cancer drug crizotinib, the two-drug combination was significantly more effective against cancer cells in the laboratory than either drug used on its own.

Palbociclib, marketed by US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) as Ibrance, has been described as one of the biggest advances in women with advanced breast cancer for two decades – so the prospect of being able to make the treatment even more effective is exciting.

The new findings also suggest that the combination approach could broaden the clinical use of palbociclib – and other drugs that work in the same way – beyond breast cancer to include many other tumor types as well.