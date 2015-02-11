CSL delivers solid first-half financials, but guidance disappoints

Australian plasma fractionation specialist CSL Limited (ASX: CSL) has today announced a net profit after tax (NPAT) of $692 million (all figures in US dollars) for the six months ended December 31, 2014, up 7% on a reported basis when compared to the prior comparable period (PCP). Earnings per share (EPS) grew 10% to $1.46.



Sales for the period rose 7% to $2.74 billion, or 8% higher at constant currency. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)$878 million, up 7% on PCP and 9% at constant currency

CSL managing director Paul Perreault said that, in addition to a solid half year the company has continued to invest in future growth with research and development investment increasing to $233 million.

Acquisition of Novartis flu vaccine business