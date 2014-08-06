Sunday 24 November 2024

Cubist Pharmaceuticals voluntarily recalls Cubicin lots in the USA

Biotechnology
6 August 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

American biopharmaceutical company Cubist Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CBST) has issued a voluntary recall of certain lots of its infection-fighting drug Cubicin (daptomycin injection) to the user level due to the presence of glass particulate matter in vials produced by a contract manufacturer.

The presence of such matter when in an intravenous drug poses a potential safety risk such as thromboembolism, phlebitis or mechanical block of the capillaries or arterioles, with patients who have a pre-existing condition of trauma that affects the microvascular blood supply at increased risk. Glass particulates can also lead to formation of granulomas, which represent a protective local inflammatory response to the foreign matter.

No complaints of any glass particulate or adverse effects related to glass in vial have been reported for the recalled lots at present, but Cubist has still decided to recall them, and is notifying customers by letter and phone.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze