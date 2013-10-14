CuroNZ gets funding for potential MS treatment

CuroNZ, an Auckland, New Zealand-based biotechnology start-up company developing treatments for progressive multiple sclerosis set up in 2009, has been awarded funding of US$540,000 from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society through Fast Forward to support preclinical studies needed to develop the firm’s NRP2945 candidate as a potential therapy to protect the nervous system from MS damage.
Current therapies available for treating multiple sclerosis do not adequately treat progressive stages of the disease or directly protect the nervous system from that damage which leads to progression, the company noted.
Will collaborate with academia
