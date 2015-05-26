Cytobioteck to distribute Pharming’s Ruconest

Netherlands-based Pharming Group (Euronext: PHARM) has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Cytobioteck, a privately owned Bogota, Colombia-based specialty health care company, for the distribution of Ruconest (recombinant human C1 inhibitor) for the treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Colombia and Venezuela.
Under the agreement, Cytobioteck will drive all regulatory processes and will purchase its commercial supplies of Ruconest from Pharming at a fixed transfer price. No further terms of the accord were disclosed.
Sijmen de Vries, Pharming’s chief executive, commented: “we are very pleased that Cytobioteck will be engaged in the distribution of Ruconest in Colombia and Venezuela, two countries where a considerable number of patients with HAE have been diagnosed.”
