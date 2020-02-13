CytoDyn signs China deal over coronavirus and cancer candidate

Shares in US biotech CytoDyn (OTC.QB: CYDY) were 7% up after Wednesday morning's trading following news of a development and licensing deal for leronlimab in China.

CytoDyn signed a nonbinding letter of intent (LOI) for the joint development and licensing of the CCR5 antagonist with Longen China Group, and the companies will now begin exploring opportunities for leronlimab as a potential treatment for the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-vCoV) and cancer.

Potential for combination with other retrovirals