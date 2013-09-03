CytRx: all eyes on aldoxorubicin, say analysts

US biotech firm CytRx Corp (Nasdaq: CYTR) is entering a critical six-month period as aldoxorubicin delivers important clinical milestones, comment analysts at Edison Investment Research.
A positive Phase IIb readout in front-line soft tissue sarcoma (STS) in fourth-quarter 2013 could support progression into Phase III, increase confidence in the second-line opportunity (Phase III to start first-quarter 2014) and heighten partnering interest. Separately, the Phase IIb trial in glioblastoma (GBM) will start in early-fourth-quarter 2013.
Based on existing data, we are optimistic that aldoxorubicin will demonstrate efficacy (progression free survival, PFS) and/or safety advantages over doxorubicin in advanced, treatment-naïve STS patients. A positive Phase IIb readout could support progression into a pivotal Phase III study in front-line STS, increases the analysts’ confidence in the second-line opportunity, and heighten partnering interest in both aldoxorubicin and CytRx’ albumin-binding linker platform.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze