Saturday 23 November 2024

Daiichi Sankyo and Seattle Genetics battle over ADC technology

Biotechnology
5 November 2019
medical_legal_law_big

Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) said today it has filed a Declaratory Judgement action in the District Court of Delaware in response to receiving communications from Seattle Genetics (Nasdaq: SGEN) with respect to a collaboration between the two companies from 2008 to 2015 for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Seattle Genetics is claiming certain intellectual property rights related to Daiichi Sankyo’s ADC products. Daiichi Sankyo believes any such claim to be without merit and the company will vigorously defend its position that our ADC technology patents are the exclusive intellectual property of Daiichi Sankyo.

Between July 2008 and June 2015, Seattle Genetics and Daiichi Sankyo collaborated in an exclusive, worldwide development agreement focused on ADCs which are distinct from ADC products currently being developed in the Daiichi Sankyo pipeline.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Bullish Daiichi Sankyo ends vaccine sales agreement in Japan
27 March 2020
Biotechnology
Breakthrough therapy designation granted to Daiichi's DS-8201
30 August 2017
Biotechnology
Special designation for Daiichi Sankyo's DS-8201 from Japan MHLW
27 March 2018
Pharmaceutical
Positive Phase III result for esaxerenone in diabetic nephropathy
8 November 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze