Daiichi Sankyo and Seattle Genetics battle over ADC technology

Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) said today it has filed a Declaratory Judgement action in the District Court of Delaware in response to receiving communications from Seattle Genetics (Nasdaq: SGEN) with respect to a collaboration between the two companies from 2008 to 2015 for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Seattle Genetics is claiming certain intellectual property rights related to Daiichi Sankyo’s ADC products. Daiichi Sankyo believes any such claim to be without merit and the company will vigorously defend its position that our ADC technology patents are the exclusive intellectual property of Daiichi Sankyo.

Between July 2008 and June 2015, Seattle Genetics and Daiichi Sankyo collaborated in an exclusive, worldwide development agreement focused on ADCs which are distinct from ADC products currently being developed in the Daiichi Sankyo pipeline.