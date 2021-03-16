Data show alternative to hospital for some CABP patients

Nabriva Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NBRV) has published a post-hoc analysis of data from the Phase III LEAP 2 study of oral antibiotic Xenleta (lefamulin).

The innovative infectious disease specialist published data showing the impact of an outpatient five-day regimen of the therapy, in The Journal of Emergency Medicine.

Xenleta is the first intravenous and oral antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action approved by the US regulator in nearly two decades.