Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics.

The company aims to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel anti-infective products.

Nabriva was incorporated as a spin-off from Sandoz GmbH Antibiotics Research Institute (ABRI) in Vienna, Austria and commenced operations in February 2006. The new organization included small molecule assets, including pleuromutilin structure activity relationships (SAR) knowledge and was focused on synthesis of pleuromutilins for systemic human use, following identification of lead compound lefamulin and based on the clinical results of lefamulin for Acute Skin and Skin Structure Infections.