Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

nabriva_company

Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics.

The company aims to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel anti-infective products.

Nabriva was incorporated as a spin-off from Sandoz GmbH Antibiotics Research Institute (ABRI) in Vienna, Austria and commenced operations in February 2006. The new organization included small molecule assets, including pleuromutilin structure activity relationships (SAR) knowledge and was focused on synthesis of pleuromutilins for systemic human use, following identification of lead compound lefamulin and based on the clinical results of lefamulin for Acute Skin and Skin Structure Infections.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Nabriva Therapeutics News

Meitheal gains rights to Contempo
20 July 2024
Data show alternative to hospital for some CABP patients
16 March 2021
European approval for Xenleta in community-acquired pneumonia
29 July 2020
Nabriva tanks on getting second CRL for Contepo
22 June 2020
More Nabriva Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze