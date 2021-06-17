Delivering on the revenue promise of new science

In this week's Expert View, Accenture's global life sciences lead Stuart Henderson considers the opportunities presented by new and emerging technologies to create more value for patients and other stakeholders.
In an environment with continued pricing pressure biopharma executives are asking themselves: Can we discover and develop new medicines that improve patient outcomes whilst solving access challenges?
The answer is yes, if companies do these three things: embrace New Science, which is a unique combination of the best in science and health technology that addresses significant unmet patient needs; take lessons they learned from the pandemic; and change their economic relationships with payers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze