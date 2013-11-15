Dramatic shift in Big Pharma clinical pipelines to biotech products, says Tufts CSDD

The pharmaceutical industry, especially Big Pharma, has dramatically shifted its R&D focus from its historical concentration on small-molecule drugs to include a rapidly increasing number of biotechnology products, according to a newly-completed analysis from the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development.

Tufts CSDD found that biotech products, which accounted for only 7% of revenue generated by the 10 top selling pharmaceutical-biotech products worldwide in 2001, accounted for 71% of the 10 top selling products in 2012.

New technologies driving the move