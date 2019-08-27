Drooling indication added for US WorldMeds' Myobloc, 19 years on

Specialty pharma company US WorldMeds has had its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) approved for Myobloc (rimabotulinumtoxinB) injection for the treatment of chronic sialorrhea in adults.
Sialorrhea, or drooling, is a common and often problematic symptom of many neurological disorders, such as Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, cerebral palsy, stroke, and other conditions.
This new indication involves the injection of Myobloc into the salivary glands, whereas the first US approval, granted as long ago as 2000, is for an injection into the neck muscles and is used to treat the abnormal head position and neck pain that happens with cervical dystonia.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze