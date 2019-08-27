Drooling indication added for US WorldMeds' Myobloc, 19 years on

Specialty pharma company US WorldMeds has had its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) approved for Myobloc (rimabotulinumtoxinB) injection for the treatment of chronic sialorrhea in adults.

Sialorrhea, or drooling, is a common and often problematic symptom of many neurological disorders, such as Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, cerebral palsy, stroke, and other conditions.

This new indication involves the injection of Myobloc into the salivary glands, whereas the first US approval, granted as long ago as 2000, is for an injection into the neck muscles and is used to treat the abnormal head position and neck pain that happens with cervical dystonia.