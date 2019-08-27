Saturday 23 November 2024

Drooling indication added for US WorldMeds' Myobloc, 19 years on

Biotechnology
27 August 2019
us_worldmeds

Specialty pharma company US WorldMeds has had its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) approved for Myobloc (rimabotulinumtoxinB) injection for the treatment of chronic sialorrhea in adults.

Sialorrhea, or drooling, is a common and often problematic symptom of many neurological disorders, such as Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, cerebral palsy, stroke, and other conditions.

This new indication involves the injection of Myobloc into the salivary glands, whereas the first US approval, granted as long ago as 2000, is for an injection into the neck muscles and is used to treat the abnormal head position and neck pain that happens with cervical dystonia.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
US WorldMeds settles with Justice Dept over kickbacks
1 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves neurotoxin for excessive drooling in adults
4 July 2018
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves Xenleta for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia
20 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
US WorldMeds nabs FDA approval for eflornithine in neuroblastoma
15 December 2023


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze