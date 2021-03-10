Drug delivery tech could transform treatment of COVID-19

Drug delivery innovator TFF Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: TFFP), a biotech company based in Texas, USA, has entered into two new collaborations exploring the use of its technology.

The firm is focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its Thin Film Freezing (TFF) tech, which it believes could improve solubility and absorption of certain drugs.

The firm has two lead drug candidates, voriconazole and tacrolimus, and plans to add to these inhalable treatments through collaborations with large drugmakers.