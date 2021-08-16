GreenLight Biosciences

The company is working on a novel platform that can accelerate discovery, development, scaling, and delivery of RNA products in a more cost-efficient way.
As well as advanced therapies and vaccines, the technology has potential outside of the biopharma sector, with applications in crop sciences.
GreenLight has a pipeline of RNA products across the human, animal, and plant health sectors.
The company hopes that going public via a SPAC deal, which can be a faster and more low-cost approach, enabling a company to retain control of the process, will help it to accelerate development and commercialization efforts.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze