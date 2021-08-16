Sunday 24 November 2024

GreenLight Biosciences

A Boston-based RNA specialist that raised around $282 million through a public listing via special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in August 2021.

The company is working on a novel platform that can accelerate discovery, development, scaling, and delivery of RNA products in a more cost-efficient way.

As well as advanced therapies and vaccines, the technology has potential outside of the biopharma sector, with applications in crop sciences.

GreenLight has a pipeline of RNA products across the human, animal, and plant health sectors.

The company hopes that going public via a SPAC deal, which can be a faster and more low-cost approach, enabling a company to retain control of the process, will help it to accelerate development and commercialization efforts.

GreenLight and Samsung Biologics complete first commercial-scale engineering run for mRNA Covid-19 vaccine
2 August 2022
Why are SPACs of interest to pharma and biotech?
1 April 2022
Green light for another speedy listing on the Nasdaq
11 August 2021
Drug delivery tech could transform treatment of COVID-19
10 March 2021
