Dupixent cleared for take-off with new European approval

Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has won a broader European label for Dupixent (dupilumab), adding treatment of children aged between 6 and 11 with severe atopic dermatitis.

The approval covers use of the interleukin (IL)-13 and IL-4 blocker for children who are deemed to be candidates for systemic therapy, and makes Dupixent the only approved medicine of its kind for these patients.

The decision was based on pivotal data showing more than three times as many children achieved clear or almost clear skin with Dupixent plus topical corticosteroids (TCS), compared to TCS alone.