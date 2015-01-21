EastGate Biotech Corp appoints Rose Perri as president

Drug delivery and dosage specialist EastGate Biotech Corp has appointed Rose Perri as president.

She was previously engaged in business development activities at the company, and replaces Mirjana Hasanagic, who resigned as president and will now serve as vice president of natural products.

Ms Perri brings more than 20 years of experience in biotech and life sciences startups, and has held managerial and operational positions in private and public companies.