EC approves Vertex' Kaftrio and ivacaftor combination

The European Commission has approved Kaftrio (ivacaftor/tezacaftor/elexacaftor) in a combination regimen with ivacaftor for cystic fibrosis (CF) patients aged 12 and older with one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation (F/MF), or two F508del mutations (F/F) in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.
This means that, for the first time, up to 10,000 people in Europe with CF who have one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation, will be eligible for a CFTR modulator that treats the underlying cause of disease.
Approval of the Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) triple combination regimen also expands the number of treatment options available to people with CF who have two copies of the F508del mutation, the most common CF causing mutation worldwide.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze