Sunday 24 November 2024

EC approves Vertex' Kaftrio and ivacaftor combination

Biotechnology
21 August 2020
vertex-big

The European Commission has approved Kaftrio (ivacaftor/tezacaftor/elexacaftor) in a combination regimen with ivacaftor for cystic fibrosis (CF) patients aged 12 and older with one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation (F/MF), or two F508del mutations (F/F) in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

This means that, for the first time, up to 10,000 people in Europe with CF who have one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation, will be eligible for a CFTR modulator that treats the underlying cause of disease.

Approval of the Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) triple combination regimen also expands the number of treatment options available to people with CF who have two copies of the F508del mutation, the most common CF causing mutation worldwide.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

article
Vertex 2nd-qtr results beat expectations
31 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Next-gen cystic fibrosis treatment hits Phase III targets
21 July 2020
Biotechnology
Vertex veers downwards after VX-814 failure
15 October 2020
Biotechnology
EMA and MHRA validate regulatory applications for new use of Kaftrio
20 May 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze