Sunday 24 November 2024

EFPIA releases code on financial relations with health care professionals

Biotechnology
3 July 2013

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) has released its disclosure code of “transfers of value” (payments, hospitality, etc) to health care professionals and organizations. The code requires all members of the EFPIA to disclose transfers of value to professionals and pharma companies (HCO)’s as of 2016 regarding all transfers in 2015.

The EFPIA says it is committed to introducing greater transparency around industry’s interactions with HCP’s and HCO’s, stating: “Our industry’s collaboration with health care professionals requires a well-regulated, ongoing scientific dialogue in both directions. This is fundamental to ensuring a positive working relationship that best serves the interests of patients. Collaborations and partnerships between HCP's and industry are subject to stringent legislation and require that all parties respect high ethical standards. EFPIA’s code will enhance transparency around these relationships, and ensure that the industry’s work with HCP's and HCO's is well understood by the public and health care stakeholders.

“Demonstrates commitment to transparency”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze