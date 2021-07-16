Sunday 24 November 2024

EMA validates Hutchmed's MAA for surufatinib

Biotechnology
16 July 2021
hutchmed_big

The European Medicines Agency has validated and accepted the marketing authorization application (MAA) for surufatinib for the treatment of pancreatic and extra-pancreatic (non-pancreatic) neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), submitted by China’s Hutchmed (Nasdaq: HCM).

The EMA's validation confirms that the submission is sufficiently complete and that it is ready to commence the formal review process, said Hutchmed, formerly known as Hutchison China MediTech or Chi-Med, whose shares were up 3.3% at $39.38 by mid-morning.

The submission follows scientific advice from the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), from which it was concluded that the two positive Phase III studies of surufatinib in patients with pancreatic and extra-pancreatic NET in China (SANET‑p and SANET‑ep, both previously reported in The Lancet Oncology), along with existing data from surufatinib in US extra-pancreatic and pancreatic NET patients, could form the basis to support an MAA.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
China Breakthrough status for amdizalisib in follicular lymphoma
13 September 2021
Pharmaceutical
Hutchmed gets CRL from the FDA for surufatinib
3 May 2022
Biotechnology
Breakthrough status in China for Hutchmed's HMPL-523 for thrombocytopenia
12 January 2022
Biotechnology
Surufatinib Phase III SANET-ep study stopped early on meeting endpoints
14 June 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze